The New Saints vs KF Feronikeli live streaming free: preview

New Saints – Feronikeli. Prediction (cf. 2.55) for the Champions League match (07/09/2019)
On July 9, the first Champions League qualification match will take place, in which New Saints accepts Kosovo’s Feronikeli, and our experts have prepared a forecast for this confrontation. Will the guests keep the onslaught of the champion of Wales?
TNS
The champion of Wales powerfully went through the tournament distance and gained the final 23 wins and five world wins, which brought the New Saints 74 points – 12 more than the second Connach Quay. TNS became the most productive team of the tournament – 99 goals scored, and the last “saints” lost on December 9 in the match against Carnarvon (0: 1). The home team wins a series of 12 games in a row.
Feronikel
The champion of Kosovo, Feronikeli , won 25 victories and five draws after 33 rounds of the Super League, five points away from the second Pristina. The Pitmen have the best goal difference in the tournament – “plus 50”, and the winning streak of “black tigers” is 11 matches.
In the preliminary round of the Champions League, the white-greens beat out Lincoln City (1: 0) and Santa Kolomna (2: 1).
Statistics
Do today’s rivals a series of more than 10 victories in a row
New Saints average 3.7 goals per game
Teams will play for the first time in history.
Forecast
In his field, “ New Saints ” shows bright and effective football, especially when there is a suitable opponent for this. We expect our opponents to play on a collision course and scored goals, which we propose to bet on.