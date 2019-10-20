The new season of “strange Affairs” has set a new record
On the platform of the third season of the series was watched by a record number of registered users.
The third season of the series, Very strange things have set a new record for Netflix. This is the official page of the service on Twitter, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
The new season of the sci-Fi series was released on 4 July 2019. Just over a month it was viewed by 64 million people.
It is noted that 40,7 million of them watched the novelty of four days after its release.