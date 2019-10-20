The new season of “strange Affairs” has set a new record

| October 20, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

On the platform of the third season of the series was watched by a record number of registered users.

Новый сезон «Очень странных дел» установил новый рекорд

The third season of the series, Very strange things have set a new record for Netflix. This is the official page of the service on Twitter, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.

The new season of the sci-Fi series was released on 4 July 2019. Just over a month it was viewed by 64 million people.

It is noted that 40,7 million of them watched the novelty of four days after its release.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr