The new sedan BMW i4 will be a real threat to Tesla Model 3
The new BMW i4 will be fully electric sports sedan with a low four-door body and will receive one or two motors.
The Bavarian electric car promises to be a real headache for Tesla Model 3 with an additional advantage in build quality experienced by the vehicle manufacturer.
I4 will not get its own platform; instead it will be based on models of 3 – and 4-Series known as the clustered architecture or CLAR. Although possible version with one engine, we expect that the i4 will be a two electric motor providing a standard all-wheel drive.
Expect that BMW will offer several levels of power to your models, depending on what will vary and rates. The big battery should allow you to drive up to 550 km between charges and accelerating the car to 100 km/h in 4.0 seconds.
The maximum speed is likely to be limited to a modest 200 km/h that will allow you to save the battery.
Due to the excellent attractiveness, usability and accessibility i4 will try to return the BMW to its previous level. Spy photos show pretty i4 standard body similar to the current 4-Series Gran Coupe, and the style is inspired by the concept of i Vision Dynamics of 2017.
In sale the novelty will arrive in 2021 as the model 2022 and probably will cost about 50 thousand dollars.