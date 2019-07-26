The new title sponsor of FC “Shakhtar” became Parimatch (photo)
July 26, 2019
The new title partner of FC “Shakhtar” became the brand Parimatch.
The club’s official website reports that the agreement provides for a logo TM Parimatch on t-shirts game of Shakhtar in the matches of the Ukrainian Premier League.
The first match with the new logo of the title sponsor on t-shirts “Shakhtar” will hold on July 28 in the Ukrainian super Cup with Dynamo Kyiv.
13 years the title sponsor of the Donetsk team was the company of the President of Shakhtar Rinat Akhmetov SCM.
In a press-service of “Shakhtar” “News of Donbass” said that in the Champions League, the team will continue to play in shirts with a sponsor SCM.
