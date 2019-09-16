The new Ukrainian law on informers ridiculed apt photoshopped pics
The network has mocked the new law on combating corruption adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on 13 September.
In particular, a few photoshopped pics on the subject published and well-known political analyst Alexei holomuzki.
On his page on Facebook he shared with followers funny pictures.
Note that the law implies a reward for those who are ready to merge the corrupt. But as it turned out, the Ukrainians are not very interested to be “informers”.
In the comments users are actively discussing this topic. Many write that this bill is in a sense a return to 1937.
Recall that the bill provides for compensation to those who will provide valuable data for the court on heavy crimes of corruption. In this case, the accuser will get 10% of the amount, but not more than 12 million hryvnia.