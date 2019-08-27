The new version of “lady and the Tramp” the main character will play Monte dog from a shelter
The main character of the upcoming film adaptation of the classic disney cartoon “Lady and the Tramp”, play a 2 year old dog Monte.
Interestingly, to get into character Monte had: last year it was found in Las Cruces, new Mexico, and taken to the HALO animal shelter in Phoenix, California.
Monte said one of the trainers that worked on the film, and adopted him. “We knew that Monte has potential to be a Hollywood dog,” – says the head of the shelter where the dog lived.
The film will be released on the streaming platform Disney + 12 November this year.