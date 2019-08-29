The new Volkswagen Golf is preparing to debut
The eighth generation of the legendary Volkswagen Golf hatchback is almost ready for the official debut. It in the German company decided not to bind to the September motor show in Frankfurt, because the significance of the birth of the new “Golf” for the automotive industry where above the banal framework of the exhibition.
In Volkswagen say that the debut of the eighth generation Golf will mark the beginning of a “new era of the electrified traffic, digitized interior, Autonomous driving and connected services and features.” It is difficult to say with precision that the Germans have prepared fans of the model, but the fact that this car is already undergoing final testing in a very conventional camouflage, we know for sure.
And let the appearance of the eighth generation Golf is anything revolutionary at first glance, promises, chief designer of the brand Klaus Bischoff immodestly calls the new hatchback a real draw to the eye. By the way, the prototype in the photo is deprived of the official logo of the brand is not just. It is the “Golf” together with electric fellow VW ID.3 first try on the new logo of the company, which already announced.
As for the interior, the early spy photos promise major changes, the main of which will be almost complete abandonment of physical buttons. Managing most of the additional features will be focused on planetphotosho screen multimedia system.