The new wife came: the network is actively joking about Tom cruise’s arrival in Kiev (photo)
The arrival in Kiev of a famous Hollywood actor Tom cruise, who lit up in the Moscow metro and met with President Vladimir Zelensky, caused an unprecedented stir in the network. Users assume why you really came Cruz to Ukraine and does not rule out that 57-year-old bachelor may find a Ukraine wife. Also joked that the actor came to apply for vacant government positions and can lead the state. Or replace Zelensky in “the Servant of the people”.
The official statement was discussed that Cruz came to Ukraine at the invitation of the President, and to select locations for his new project.
Recall, Tom cruise is a famous American actor, film Director, producer and screenwriter, winner of three awards “Golden globe” and three-time nominee for “Oscar”.
as he was given the unthinkable jumps and stunts in the movies.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter