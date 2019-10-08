‘The new York of the bronze age’, in Israel the city was found 5000 years old
In Israel discovered the ruins of the oldest and largest city in the region, their age is 5000 years. The ruins are located 50 kilometers from tel Aviv. About it writes BBC.
The city’s population of about 6 million people, it is called the “new York of the bronze age”. There were streets, certain quarters, the temple and city walls to protect the population.
Moreover, archaeologists have discovered that people lived in this place even 7,000 years ago.
Israeli archaeologists say is the most significant find of this period of history.
“It’s just new York in the early bronze age of the cosmopolitan, a well-designed city where lived thousands of people, — reads the statement of the archaeologists. — There is no doubt that this discovery will change our understanding of that epoch and also the start of urbanization in Israel.”
The city, known as al-Azur occupies approximately 65 hectares, which is approximately two times larger than any other known settlement of the era. The IAA reports that the city had paved streets and alleys, is divided into residential and commercial neighborhoods.
During the excavations found about four million fragments of jugs, tools, many of which were imported from Egypt and extremely rare statues of people and animals.
At the site were also found burnt animal bones, which gives grounds to believe that it was a place of sacrifice.
Apparently, this area has attracted people by the presence of two sources of fresh drinking water. In addition, the city was surrounded by land suitable for agriculture, and was near the major trade routes of the region.
Excavations at this place have been going on for two and a half years. Archaeologists help five thousand teenagers and volunteers.
The ancient city was discovered accidentally during the construction of the new highway. The route of the highway was moved to avoid damage to the ancient dwelling place.