The New York Times: informant of the CIA, who worked in the Putin administration, decades passed in Washington Russian secrets (PHOTOS)

A senior Russian official from the presidential Administration of Russia Vladimir Putin was recruited by the CIA a few decades ago and throughout this time passed in Washington Russian secrets. And evacuated him to the U.S. in 2017 because of the danger of exposure.

The newspaper the New York Times, citing sources in the us intelligence community, writes that this man was not part of the inner circle of Vladimir Putin, but met him regularly. He also allegedly had access to the government apparatus, where he made important public decisions.

American sources do not reveal the identity of an informant or his whereabouts, because this man’s life is still in danger, but noted that he played an important role in the investigation of Russia’s intervention in the American presidential elections, as were the data source indicating that President Vladimir Putin exercised personal leadership of the operation to interference in the electoral system of the United States and the hacking of e-mail of the National Committee of the Democratic party shortly before the elections.

“Decades ago, the CIA recruited and carefully developed by Russian mid-level official who began to move quickly on the government ladder. In the end, it turned out that the CIA has hit the bull’s eye: this ancient source got an influential position, which included access to the highest levels of the Kremlin,” writes The New York Times.

“Officials of the CIA, worrying about security, at the end of 2016 have made the difficult decision to propose to withdraw a source from Russia. The situation became even more tense when the informant initially refused, citing family issues that caused confusion in the headquarters of the CIA and sowed doubts among some members of the American intelligence in the reliability of the informant. But a few months later after media inquiries, the CIA again raised this issue. At this time, the informant agreed,” – said in the article, which quotes InoPressa.

“Working with an informant and conduct of the informant in Moscow is extremely difficult because of the protective measures of Putin’s intelligence. It is known that the Russian poison the lives of foreign spies, keeping track of them… Former CIA officials call these difficulties “Moscow rules”. The information obtained from the informant, was so critical, and the need to protect the identity of the source is so important that the then CIA Director John O. Brennan did not include information from this agent in the daily intelligence reports for President Barack Obama in 2016. Instead, Brennan was sent to the Oval office private intelligence reports, many of which were based on the source, in special sealed envelopes,” says The New York Times.

“The failure of the source from the original proposal of the CIA evacuation has caused doubts among some employees of counterintelligence. They wondered whether the informant is a double agent, secretly betraying their American supervisors. It almost certainly would mean that some of the information provided by the informant about the Russian campaign intervention or the intentions of Putin, was inaccurate… Other current and former officials who recognized the presence of doubt, said that they remained in the past after CIA suggested the evacuation of the second time source agreed…”, – writes the American newspaper.

“Evacuation… was associated with a great loss: the CIA has been left struggling to try to understand what is happening within the higher echelons of the Kremlin, the newspaper writes. – Management has been trying to recruit sources close to Putin, who himself was a former intelligence officer, who feared operations of the CIA. He trusts only a small group of people and support measures to ensure secrecy of action, refraining from electronic communications”.