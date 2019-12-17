The new Yorker offered a reward for the murder of ICE agent: the court acquitted him
A man from new York, who offered on Twitter to kill a Federal officer Immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) for $ 500, acquitted, writes Fox News.
The case against Brandon Ziobrowski was based on the fact whether threatening social sharing is protected speech under the First amendment.
A Federal jury in Boston after a week of testimony justified Ziobrowski. He faces up to five years in prison and a fine of $ 250,000.
“The right verdict. It was a terrible year. I’m glad it’s over,” said Ziobrowski, leaving the court late in the evening on Friday.
U.S. attorney Andrew Selling said that his office never ceases to persecute the threats made against law enforcement officers.
“We respect the verdict of the jury. But in this case, the defendant posted a tweet that, in his opinion, offered $ 500 to anyone who kills a Federal agent. In 2019, more than 100 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty. The public should know that regardless of today’s verdict, we will not hesitate we will pursue the obvious threats against law enforcement officers”, — reads the statement of the Selling.
During the threat Ziobrowski lived in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
“I’m broke, but I will finish and literally give 500 dollars to anyone who kills the ICE agent” — he wrote in Twitter 400 its subscribers in July 2018.
In another tweet he responded to a post that the ICE agents put their lives at risk.
“Thank you ICE for what you have threatened my life and I hope you die, so you will be less”, — he wrote, as appears from judicial documents.
Twitter has blocked the account Ziobrowski after he learned about the threats.
His lawyer Dereg of Demise claimed that tweets are “protected speech”.
Assistant U.S. attorney Stephanie Siegmann said comments Ziobrowski was clear and compromised the lives of law enforcement officers. She said her pozarny never indicated it was a joke or sarcasm.