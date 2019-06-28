The newest warship of the U.S. Navy collided with the canadian vessel (video)

| June 28, 2019 | News | No Comments

Новейший боевой корабль ВМС США столкнулся с канадским судном (видео)

Introduced in the U.S. Navy in 2019 USS Billings collided with another vessel during his visit to Canada. This writes The Drive.

It is reported that the incident occurred on 24 June 2019 in the harbour of Montreal immediately after towing warship. For some reason the USS Billings lost control and crashed into the side of the cargo ship Rosaire Desgagnes, moored nearby.

Fortunately, none of the participants of the incident have not received any serious damage.

And the rear says that the USS Billings refers to the so-called littoral combat ships, or Littoral Combat Ship. They are designed to operate in coastal areas, ensuring the safety of navigation off the coast of the United States and in other strategically important regions. The us Navy has two types of LCS with significant structural differences — Freedom and Independence.

So, head frigate “Admiral Gorshkov” project 22 350 Navy (Navy) Russia is the most modern Russian military ship, but not sent on a long voyage without towing equipment.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.