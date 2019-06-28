The newest warship of the U.S. Navy collided with the canadian vessel (video)
Introduced in the U.S. Navy in 2019 USS Billings collided with another vessel during his visit to Canada. This writes The Drive.
It is reported that the incident occurred on 24 June 2019 in the harbour of Montreal immediately after towing warship. For some reason the USS Billings lost control and crashed into the side of the cargo ship Rosaire Desgagnes, moored nearby.
Fortunately, none of the participants of the incident have not received any serious damage.
And the rear says that the USS Billings refers to the so-called littoral combat ships, or Littoral Combat Ship. They are designed to operate in coastal areas, ensuring the safety of navigation off the coast of the United States and in other strategically important regions. The us Navy has two types of LCS with significant structural differences — Freedom and Independence.
So, head frigate “Admiral Gorshkov” project 22 350 Navy (Navy) Russia is the most modern Russian military ship, but not sent on a long voyage without towing equipment.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter