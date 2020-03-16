The newly made world champion fury is under threat 8-year disqualification for doping
Tyson Fury
31-year-old world champion in the heavyweight version WBC Tyson fury could be disqualified for 8 years, reports the Daily Mail.
British anti-doping Agency (about ukad ukad) intends to investigate the new information in the doping case of brothers Tyson and Huey fury, dated 2015 year.
Recall, a farmer from Lancashire, Martin Kerfoot stated that at the time, helped Tyson fury to avoid punishment by giving false evidence about a failed boxer doping test. What the team of the boxer promised him a bribe. But the money the farmer has not received.
If about ukad ukad will find that signed by Kerfala documents influenced the outcome of the investigation, each of the brothers fury may get a disqualification for a period of 8 years, the newspaper notes.
In this case, Tyson is in danger of prematurely finish his career.