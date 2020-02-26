The next debate, Democrats talked about Russia more than the US
Former new York mayor Michael Bloomberg raised the issue of alleged Russian interference in U.S. elections, arguing that Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to increase the chances of Senator Bernie Sanders on the nomination of the presidential candidate of the Democratic party and thereby contribute to the victory of the incumbent President of the USA of Donald trump in the General election in November 2020. This writes the “Voice of America”.
“Donald trump believes that it would be better if he will be President. I don’t think so,” said Bloomberg at the democratic debates in Charleston (SC).
“Vladimir Putin believes that Donald trump should be President of the United States, so Russia is helping you,” said Bloomberg, referring to Sanders.
Some Democrats believe that Trump will be easier to defeat Sanders in the election in November because of the socialist orientation of the latter, and therefore Moscow secretly supports Sanders that the Kremlin strongly denies.
Riley Sanders said, “Hey Mr. Putin, Hey, if I become President, you will no longer interfere in the American elections”.
Bloomberg is not the only candidate who challenged the election of the Senator from Vermont in the confrontation with President trump.
Former mayor of the city of South bend, Indiana Pete Buttidzhich took advantage of the fact that Sanders calls himself a democratic socialist, and the recent remarks of his opponent, when he spoke about the achievements of the Cuban dictator Fidel Castro in education.
“I don’t want a scenario in which Donald trump nostalgic for the social order of the 1950s years, and Bernie Sanders at the revolutionary politics of the 1960s,” announced Buttidzhich.
“Bernie is going to lose to Donald Trump, and the House of representatives and the Senate will go to Republicans,” said Bloomberg four days before the important presidential primaries in South Carolina.
To this Saunders answered that, according to polls, in the last 50 hypothetical confrontations between him and trump, he defeated the incumbent President 47 times.
“Can you imagine a moderate Republican who would have voted for him,” said Bloomberg, looking directly at Saunders.
Another candidate, Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren, a longtime ally of Sanders, said: “I would be a better President than Bernie.” According to Warren, she could reach the total for their progressive political goals, and he’s not.
Although the debate was dominated by domestic issues, the candidates also touched on foreign policy issues as the middle East and Cuba.
After Senator Warren called for the return home of American troops stationed in the middle East, Bloomberg has said that military presence is necessary to repel attacks on the United States.
Not calling her by name, Bloomberg has accused Warren in “irresponsible” foreign policy proposal to withdraw all combat troops from the Middle East. Then, the second time during the debate, he referred to his or her involvement in the events of 11 September 2001 as proof that he is ready to performance of presidential duties.
“We live in a dangerous world, he said. – If we do not understand that after September 11, I don’t know that we can teach.”
Sanders and Bloomberg touched on the topic of Israel and the advisability of returning to tel Aviv American Embassy, which trump moved to Jerusalem.
“We will study this issue,” said Sanders, and then called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “reactionary racist rulers of this country.”
Bloomberg did not agree with the new transfer of the Embassy.
“It happened, and you need to leave him in Jerusalem,” he said.
Warren advocated a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and then said that not the US should decide where to place the Embassy.
A recent poll in South Carolina showed that the former us Vice-President Joe Biden ahead of Sanders with a small margin. At stake in the state – 54 delegates that will choose the official candidate of the Democratic party. But analysts do not rule out the possibility that Saunders will be the winner.
The vote in South Carolina will be held three days before the “super Tuesday” on March 3, the results of which will be distributed 1357 votes from delegates.
Biden, who once led the polls in the race to become the rival trump, took second place in Nevada, and fell behind even more in Iowa and new Hampshire.
The names of the official candidates for U.S. President from the major parties we know in the summer of 2020. The national Convention of the Democrats ends July 16, the Republican – August 27. Themselves as presidential elections will be held on 3 November.
The electoral system in the U.S. is very complicated. We offer you to test your knowledge in this area, having passed our test.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27261
[name] => elections 2020
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vybory-2020
)
election 2020
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28315
[name] => the democratic debates
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => debaty-demokratov
)
the debate демократовFacebookVkontakte
bookmark