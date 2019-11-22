The next generation Opel Corsa will be fully electric
The sixth generation of the Vauxhall Corsa hatchback is likely to be only electric. This was stated by the head of the brand Stefan Norman, noting he does not fear the threat from the merger of the PSA Group with the FCA.
The fifth Corsa generation was introduced recently, and is available in an electrified version along with petrol and diesel alternatives. When Norman asked if it is possible to use the Corsa name for an SUV instead of a hatchback in the future. “Absolutely not,” he replied.
“With the electrification of the vehicles of class B and maybe even A class will become more relevant. Next-generation supermini, including the Corsa will be fully electric. I really believe it,” said a top Manager.
But due to the fact that small cars are popular in large cities, the charging infrastructure is regularly mentioned as one of the main problems facing the spread of electric vehicles, especially in how people living in apartment buildings, can actually charge your electric car when street Parking is the only option.
“In 2025, no manufacturer will produce gasoline or diesel engines.”
“It [the merger] will not affect the Vauxhall. This can happen in Italy, but in other places it should not have any impact,” said Norman.
The CEO also added that the merger can be a lengthy process, as the head of the PSA Group, Carlos Tavares tells colleagues that may be required 12 months after the signing of a Memorandum of understanding in December, all became clear.