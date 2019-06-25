The next generation Renault Duster will lose the diesel engines
In Europe it is already available the second generation model, and it’s supposed to come from the third or something going in from the main line of development of the Duster.
In India and Brazil, the model develops the same way with us, and while we can focus on these countries.
As reported by Car and Bike, the third generation Renault Duster will not be diesel versions. At least in the version designed for emerging markets.
There will only offer petrol versions. For Europe, the company can come up with a modern hybrid version.
The most interesting that the development of the third generation Renault Duster is in India, but will be produced only in the following countries: Brazil, Colombia and Indonesia.