The NHL club Vdovina zminyuvati name first logo, although the gromadska Dumka
Logo “Chicago Blechacz”
6-Razavi winner of the Cup Steel – “Chicago Blechacz” itsuno Golosov scho not sbiraetsya zminyuvati his name in the first logo, any images ndance in contact’yazku s octane pressing podany in USA scho storytime patkeracnum I otisku racial rant, powders nbcchicago.com.
On TL rsen, prinyatyh declama profesijnij sportivnimi teams for peraica, in particular the usage of them images cornich americantv, “Blechacz” Patrimoine svy logo I call team.
From their zayavi club z Llnois zaznaczyl scho my name VIN ottima in 1926 year in honor of the 86-/ shouto DIVS viysk USA “Bichok” de sloiv Yogo zasnovnik Frederk Maklaflin pid hour Perso swova wine.
Himself Blakjak in the 30’s Rokach XIX century, CCB ldera ndanshau Plamen Sauk.
As about gotovnosti Smythe logo said the club National futbolno to play “Washington Redskns” (“chervonoshkil”) I “Klivlend Ndes” (“ndants”).