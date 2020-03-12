The NHL suspended the season
The national hockey League (NHL) has suspended the season because of the pandemic coronavirus disease COVID-19.
This is stated on the official website of the tournament.
“In light of the events of coronavirus, after consultation with medical experts and conference calls of the Board of Directors of the national hockey League today announced the suspension of the 2019-20 season, starting with today’s games,” – said in a statement.
The NHL said that before the positive for the coronavirus passed basketball player in the NBA.
“Given that our League is shared by so many rooms and locker rooms, there is a possibility that some member of the NHL community at some point will give a positive result for coronavirus. We can’t continue to play at this time,” said Liga.
The NHL hopes that the situation will continue to finish the season and win the Stanley Cup.
Recall that in recent days a number of sports tournaments of the highest level were paused or even canceled. Among them – the world figure skating Championships, Italian Serie a, Spanish La Liga, us MLS, Formula 1 and the NBA.