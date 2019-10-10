The Nobel prize for literature went to the polka with Ukrainian roots Olga Tokarchuk and…
In Stockholm announced the winners of the Nobel prize for literature — just two years — 2018 and 2019. They were 57-year-old Polish writer and poetess Olga Tokarchuk (who was born in a family of immigrants from Ukraine) and 76-year-old Austrian writer and playwright Peter Handke.
Staying in Wroclaw Tokarchuk graduated from the psychology Department of Warsaw University, worked as a therapist. In 1993 she published her first novel “the way of the people of the book”. In 2008, the novel “Runners” earned her the most prestigious in the country literary prize “Nike”. For it she received the International man Booker prize. Nobel prize for 2018 it was awarded for “imagination of the narrator, which with encyclopedic passion is the intersection of the borders as forms of life”.
Peter Handke in 1995 he became a laureate of the prize in memory of Schiller. He is known for his novels “the Hornets”, “My year in the Bay Nothing. The tale of the new time”, collections of “Slow homecoming”, “the goalkeeper’s Fear of the penalty”. The Nobel prize he will be awarded “for the influential work that linguistic ingenuity explored the periphery and specifics of the human experience.”
Last year the prize was not awarded because of the scandal, the center of which was the French photographer Jean-Claude Arnault — the husband of the poetess Catherine Frostenson, member of the Nobel Committee of the Swedish Academy since 1992. He was accused of numerous sexual harassment and that he disclose the names of future winners before their official announcement. The scandal led to the resignation of Frostenson, and Secretary of the Academy of Sara Danius and several members of the Committee. In the end, did not have a quorum.
15 October 2018, the New Academy of Sweden awarded the alternative Nobel prize for literature, Maryse condé.
This year the list of bookies favourites were 69-year-old canadian writer and poet Anne Carson, an 81-year-old French writer Maryse condé, Chinese woman Zhang Xue, the Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami and the Russian author Ludmila Ulitskaya.
