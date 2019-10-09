The Nobel prize in chemistry was awarded to developers of lithium-ion batteries (PHOTO)

In Stockholm announced the winners of the Nobel prize for research in the field of chemistry. The winners this year were three scientists – John Goodenough, Stanley Wittingham and Akira Yoshino, is spoken in the message of the Nobel Committee on Twitter.

The award was given for the development of lithium-ion batteries, which “has revolutionized our lives and are used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles”. “My job, laureates chemistry this year laid the Foundation of “wireless” of a society free from fossil fuels”, – stated in the message. This year the Nobel prize is SEK 9 million, or slightly less than $1 million

In the early 1970-ies Stanley Whittingham used the huge potential of lithium for the selection of the external electron, and developed the first functional lithium battery. In 1980 John Goodenow doubled the capacity of lithium battery, creating the necessary conditions to increase its power and efficiency, and Akira Yoshino proposed to abandon the use in batteries pure lithium, replacing them with safer ions of lithium. This made the batteries more efficient.

Last year the Nobel prize in chemistry was awarded for the study of directed evolution of enzymes used in the production, as well as peptides and antibodies that treat autoimmune diseases. It was awarded to scientists Francis Arnold, George Smith and Gregory winter. Enzymes produced by evolution, are used in the production of many things, from biofuels to pharmaceuticals. And the antibodies evolved using the method of phage display, can treat autoimmune disease and in some cases, metastatic cancer.