The Nobel prize in physics was shared by theoretical cosmology, and the discoveries of exoplanets orbiting sun-like stars (PHOTOS)

The Nobel prize in physics was given to three scientists: Professor, Princeton University James Ebisu “for theoretical advances in cosmology”, as well as Switzerland’s Michel Mayor and Didier Kelo “for the discovery of exoplanets orbiting sun-like star,” according to the Nobel Committee.

It is noted that the opening of the Major and Kelo marked the beginning of a revolution in astronomy, allowing been found more than 4 thousand exoplanets in the milky Way. In 1995, they have discovered a planet outside our solar system – an exoplanet orbiting a sun-like star 51 peg.

James Peebles was awarded the Nobel prize for contributions to the understanding of the development of the Universe: its theoretical concept is “the basis of the modern understanding of the history of the Universe, from the Big Bang to the present day”.

In 2018, the Nobel prize was awarded to Arthur Ashkin (USA), Gerard Moore (France) and Donna Strickland (Canada) “for revolutionary discoveries in the field of laser physics.” Eskin invented the forceps, which can be used to capture particles, atoms, viruses, and other cells using “fingers” of laser beams. Moore and Strickland awarded for invention in 1985, “method of generating ultrashort optical pulses of high intensity”. Strickland became the third woman in history to receive the Nobel prize in physics.