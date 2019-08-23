The nondescript outside, the house impresses with its interior

August 23, 2019
Each person has their own tastes and ideas of what is stylish and beautiful. Some people prefer minimalistic design, others are trying to decorate your house decor.

And this couple was able to do from home something…

However, see for yourself!

The house is full of a variety of small details, employees details. It seems that the residents have tried very hard in order to implement their ideas.

A very unusual design.

The living room also a lot of various things.

And this is the dining room. It seems like the room of a Dollhouse.

All lockers and desks decorated in the technique of decoupage.

A real Museum!

Looks very interesting, but did not survive a long stay in this abode of comfort.

The abundance of decor can push.

It seems like everywhere unnecessary clutter.

What do you think about this interior?

