The nose of Kate Middleton and lips Penelope Cruz: perfectly composed portrait of beautiful female face
One of the most sought after plastic surgeons of London, Dr. Julian De Silva, told what part of the faces of the celebrities most often had “bought” the patient. Cosmo writes about this with reference to the CW33.
It turned out that the majority of women and girls dream about the nose of Kate Middleton, the lips of Penelope Cruz, the cheekbones of Angelina Jolie and chin Selena Gomez.
Based on these data was made a portrait of the perfect woman, or rather her face — the result is spectacular:
“Components” flawlessly beautiful face are:
- Eyebrows Jennifer Lopez
- Eyes Keira Knightley
- The Nose Of Kate Middleton
- Lips Penelope Cruz
- Line jaw cher
- Forehead Miley Cyrus
- Cheekbones Angelina Jolie
- Skin Reese Witherspoon
- Chin Selena Gomez
The newspaper reminds that in our time one of the most prosperous areas of medicine is plastic surgery — girls around the world are trying to adjust the appearance so as to be like their Hollywood idols.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the scientists from the University of Texas conducted a major study, which called the name of the woman with the perfect body — she was a 38-year-old British actress and model Kelly brook.
