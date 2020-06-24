The number continues to grow: seven States reported new records for the number infected with the coronavirus
Seven States reported new records for the number infected with coronavirus — Arizona, Arkansas, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas — and the number of infections continues to grow. About it writes The Washington Post.
Texas and California on Tuesday, June 23, announced 5,000 new cases over a 24-hour period. Arizona, Nevada and Missouri also recorded new one-day highs. Overall, 33 States and U.S. territories currently, the average number of new infections is higher than last week.
Worldwide was over 9 million confirmed cases, and in the United States was more than 2.3 million cases and at least 119 000 deaths.
Also on Tuesday, senior officials of the Department of health has warned that the increasing number of infections in more than ten States may deteriorate without new restrictions. The Federal government plans to stop supporting sites for testing on June 30, including seven sites in Texas, where the number of cases and hospitalizations is growing rapidly.
In countries where in recent weeks have observed a decrease in the number of new infections, the bursts on new evidence of contamination has alarmed officials and forced Australia, Germany, Portugal and South Korea, to resume the response to the outbreak of coronavirus.
