The number of illegal immigrants last month fell, but still higher than last year (PHOTOS)

New statistics, published today, suggests that the number of people intercepted at the border of Canada and USA in the attempt of illegal crossing, fell slightly last month. However, compared to last year, this number still more.

Last month, 1,762 people were caught by the Royal canadian mounted police (RCMP) in an attempt to get into Canada from the United States through unofficial border crossings. In July, they were 1,874.

But the statistics also speaks to the fact that the total number of requests for asylum filed in Canada this year, higher than for the same period in 2018. At the moment, for 2019 already have 39,705 references, and that’s about 5,000 more than this time in 2018.

Statistics released Monday, also shows that Ontario continues to lag behind that of Quebec in General, the number of applications for asylum processed this year.

The liberal government has promised hundreds of millions of dollars to both provinces, to ease some burden on the provision of migrant housing and social services.