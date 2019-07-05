The number of jobs in Canada declined by 2,200 in June (PHOTOS)

Statistics Canada published a report in June 2019, which showed that the number of jobs has decreased. However, the unemployment rate remained at a record low figure for 4 decades, and wages grew to their highest level in a year.

The unemployment rate reached 5.5% in comparison with may, when it was 5.4 percent, which was the lowest mark since, as the government began to collect information in 1976.

In General, the report revealed that 2,200 jobs have been abolished after it appeared around 24,000 vacancies for full time and 26,000 seats with a partial employment has been reduced.

Despite this slight decline, the employment market was pretty strong start of the year.

The economy for the first six months of 2019 added 248,000 new jobs – almost all of them full time. And this is the strongest growth for the first half of 2002.

Year after year the average growth of hourly pay for all workers was 3.8 percent in June.

Last month the number of paid employment positions increased to 39,200, of which 16,200 new places in the public sector and 23,000 in the private sector.

A number of people who have identified themselves as samsenethai, fell to 41,400.

In the service area appeared 30,600 new jobs last month.