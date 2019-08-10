The number of those killed during secret tests at Archangel rose
In Russia during the test of liquid rocket propulsion system at a military base near Arkhangelsk, five people died. Three more got wounds of different severity. This was reported in the “Rosatom”.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, explosions at the site in the Arkhangelsk region of Russia, some military experts associated with the failed tests of the newest Russian secret weapons.
Russian experts put forward the version that the explosion happened during tests of hypersonic missiles “Zircon” or 3М22. Test it in secrecy began in Russia in 2012.
In 2017, it was stated that “Zircon” speeds, eight times the speed of sound! To run can use any “platform” — ship, aircraft, submarine, land-based installation. “Zircon” is capable of hitting targets on U.S. soil.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter