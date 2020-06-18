The number of unemployed persons in Ukraine exceeded half a million people — media
Photo: facebook.com/zaniatist
Since the beginning of the quarantine the state employment service found jobs for 143 thousand citizens
The number of unemployed at the beginning of June increased by 76% compared to June 2019. The number of vacancies for the quarantine period fell by half.
The number of registered unemployed in Ukraine as of June 12, 2020 amounted to 516 thousand, or 76% more than in June last year. On Thursday, June 18, reports UNN, citing the official response to the request of the State employment service.
“In pandemic coronavirus disease COVID-19 decreased labour demand and a significant increase of citizens’ appeals for help in finding employment in the employment centers. As of 12 June 2020 the number of unemployed registered in State employment service is 516 thousand, or 76%, or by 223 thousand more than as at the corresponding date last year (as of June 12 last year, the number registered in the employment service of the unemployed amounted to 293 thousand people)”, — stated in the message.
From March 12 (the beginning of the quarantine action) on 11 June was 285 thousand unemployed, which is almost twice more than in the same period last year.
However, the employment service reported that despite the restrictive measures since the beginning of the quarantine she found jobs for 143 thousand citizens, of which 94 thousand were unemployed.
Also the official response of civil service indicated that on 12 June 2020 in its database, there are 53 thousand jobs, which is 40% less than in June last year. It is clarified that since the beginning of the quarantine, the employers submitted to the state employment service 161 thousand jobs, which is twice less than in the same period last year.
Currently in Ukraine there is a demand for workers, working with tools, service personnel, workers of sphere of services and trade, unskilled workers, professionals, managers and executives.
Earlier, the Minister of economy, Igor Petrashko, said that the unemployed Ukrainians have already paid from the special Fund UAH 1.2 bn of benefits. According to him, more than 130 thousand receive benefits for partial unemployment.
