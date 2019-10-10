‘The number of victims is increasing every day’ in Los Angeles want to ban electronic cigarettes
Representatives of the city Council of Los Angeles wants to ban all e-cigarettes and vaping devices until then, until the Federal administration on control of food and drug administration does not deem them safe. This writes Fox News.
Such a proposal was put forward at the meeting of the city Council of Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 8.
In San Francisco (CA) and Massachusetts also introduced similar bans on electronic cigarettes in several lung diseases that are considered associated with vaping.
“Reports of illnesses and deaths caused by the devices for vaping, are a public health crisis, — stated in the proposal submitted by adviser Paul Koretz. Los Angeles doesn’t want to wait and do nothing, because the number of illnesses and even deaths associated with vaping is increasing every day.”
County of Los Angeles have already banned flavored electronic cigarette and menthol additives, which also made the States of Michigan and new York. The administration of U.S. President Donald trump this decision supports.
According to recent reports, at least 18 people died from lung disease, but the cause is not yet found.
Experts who oppose the bans say they will just push smokers to use illegal products.
“The fact that such bans can do is to increase the use of illicit products and reduce the level of regulation, which, ironically, will enhance the use of products that cause disease,” said Professor of northeastern University Leo Beletsky.