The number of victims of hurricane Dorian in the U.S. continues to grow. PHOTO. VIDEO
In the U.S. four people died due to hurricane Dorian. Accidents with lethal outcome occurred during the preparation for the storm.
38-year-old man worked for a company hired by the hotel in Naples, Florida, for clearing trees in preparation for the storm then made landfall in Florida.
According to Jaylin Hernandez, investigator forensic medical examination in Collier County, landscape engineer at the time of cutting of trees are accidentally cut power lines. The man was electrocuted.
The Governor of North Carolina Roy Cooper said Wednesday that 85-year-old man in Columbus County died after falling from the stairs, when preparing your home for the storm.
Two others in Florida died, preparing your home for storm. 55-year-old man from Ocoee (FL) died Monday evening after falling out of a tree, which he tried to cut in anticipation of the arrival of a hurricane. Fire chief battalion Ocoee Edwin Yuman said the man fell after he climbed 15 feet (4.5 m) tree to cut the branches.
68-year-old man in Florida who put plywood on the Windows of beachfront condominium at the time of preparation for the hurricane Dorian on Sunday afternoon, apparently lost his balance and fell, and then died. He was identified by police as David Bradley. The police said that Bradley may have had a heart attack during the incident.
Dorian weakened to a category 2, caused a disruption in the supply of electricity and severe flooding along the Carolinas on Thursday as it moved North along the U.S. East coast. Prior to this, the disaster has led to at least 30 deaths in the Bahamas.