The nutrition expert spoke about the usefulness of green, yellow and brown bananas
The ripeness of the bananas affects not only the color of the skin, it affects the composition of fruit, as well as their useful for the organism properties.
On the pages of the edition of the Daily Mail were the British. UhXpert nutrition Ryan Pinto, who advised fans of bananas to be able to understand the qualities of fruit according to their ripeness. Expert notes: the factor of the ripeness of bananas is an important indicator, since different ripeness of fruit have different effects on blood sugar and insulin levels.
Green bananas. According to experts on nutrition, green bananas contain large amounts of starch which is not always easy on the digestive system and can cause increased gas, abdominal discomfort. But green bananas protect the body from sugar spikes and contribute to its stabilization. Also eating green bananas helps to prevent cardiovascular diseases.
Yellow bananas. In the fruit is more sugar and they have a higher glycemic index compared to green. Bananas of normal maturity is rich in many nutrients, contain potassium, vitamin C, vitamin B6 and dietary fiber. But resistant starch was lower than in the green. This starch supports beneficial intestinal flora and regulates the level of sugar in the blood.
Bananas with brown spots. The level of sugar in those bananas are even higher, and the valuable starch – less. However, the expert said bananas with spots rich in antioxidants that help to fight with malignant tumors.
Brown bananas. These fruits are almost devoid of starch, which is converted into glucose. But these bananas have some potential benefits for the body. In the fruit with brown skin a lot of nutrients, necessary for development of bones and muscles. In addition, their use reduces the effects of stress, improves mood.