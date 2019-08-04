The nutritionist advised to eat watermelon chunks
August 4, 2019
Chief nutritionist of public health of Moscow Antonina Starodubova told how to eat watermelon. For the benefit of the body at a time you need to eat 750 grams.
The flesh of the watermelon has useful properties and contains vitamins B1, B2, C. Summer berry helps with edema and cardiovascular diseases, and also cleans the liver. However, for well-being they should not be abused. This is especially true of diabetics. As explained in Starodubov, people with this disease can have no more than 500 grams of this product.
When choosing watermelon, the experts advised to examine it in detail. It needs to be without cracks and with a bright yellow spot on the side.
