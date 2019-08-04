The nutritionist advised to eat watermelon chunks

| August 4, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

Chief nutritionist of public health of Moscow Antonina Starodubova told how to eat watermelon. For the benefit of the body at a time you need to eat 750 grams.

Диетолог посоветовала употреблять арбуз порциями

Диетолог посоветовала употреблять арбуз порциями

The flesh of the watermelon has useful properties and contains vitamins B1, B2, C. Summer berry helps with edema and cardiovascular diseases, and also cleans the liver. However, for well-being they should not be abused. This is especially true of diabetics. As explained in Starodubov, people with this disease can have no more than 500 grams of this product.

When choosing watermelon, the experts advised to examine it in detail. It needs to be without cracks and with a bright yellow spot on the side.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.