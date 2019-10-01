The nutritionist called the 3 “Golden rules” of the fight with autumn depression
Foreign nutritionist Giovanna Jerry presented the 3 “Golden rules” of the fight with autumn depression. One of the recommendations is obtaining a sufficient number of night rest.
Autumn brings with it not only the temperature decrease and the decrease in daylight, and “gives” people nervousness, bad mood, and drowsiness, which occur with greater frequency. According to Giovanna Jerry, her recommendations can help to cope with this phenomenon. One of the rules is obtaining enough sleep. In turn to cope with insomnia help magnesium, helping to relax muscles and nervous system. To increase activity throughout the day will allow the reception after Breakfast, infusion of Rhodiola rosea or ginseng. Golden root acts as a modulator of secretion of many neurotransmitters, including serotonin, associated with mood, and the second plant increases resistance to fatigue.
Following the “Golden rule” — a strengthened immune system, therefore it is necessary to consume foods containing vitamin C, zinc and probiotics. Not less important is vitamin D3 due to its immunomodulatory properties, as a sign of his lack of such signs are: fatigue, muscle pain, frequent fatigue, susceptibility to infections and diseases, depression. Eating sufficient amounts of fruits and vegetables is the most important ingredient in the fight against the decadent mood, so you should add in the diet beets, spinach, pumpkin, chicory, artichokes, citrus fruits, apples and pears.