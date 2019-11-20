The nutritionist called the best product for vegans, students, and elderly
Walnuts are rich in “good” fats, vitamins and minerals. The advantage for health will be appreciated by all, but especially students, the elderly, and vegans, says Nutritionist from the UK, Nicola Shubrook.
Nutritional value of walnuts
“Like all nuts, walnuts contain “good fats” like monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats (Pufas). They are also valuable vegan source of the essential omega-3 fatty acids. They also contain iron, selenium, calcium, zinc, vitamin E and some b vitamins”. says Nicola Shubrook.
The brain and nervous system
Walnuts are rich in important phytochemicals that can benefit for brain health and improvement. Omega-3 plays a role in helping to reduce oxidative stress in the brain, but also helping to improve the transmission of brain signals and neurogenesis, that is, the creation of new neurons.
“In addition to the healthy fats in walnuts contains other important nutrients: vitamin E, folic acid, ellagic acid, which also contribute to neuroprotection and memory function. So Grecia nuts it is important to use people who are engaged in mental work, study or are in the elderly, when the fade function of the brain.” continues nutritionist.
Can walnuts to lighten the mood?
Omega-3 fatty acids contained in walnuts, plays an important role in the functioning of the Central nervous system. There are studies and clinical evidence that suggests that omega-3 fatty acids can help with certain mood disorders. However, while such research is not enough to make definite conclusions.