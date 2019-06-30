The nutritionist called the five rules of food in summer season
Summer nutrition should take into account the fact that the heat is getting increased stress on the body. A dietitian provided advice on proper summer diet.
Eat less animal fat. According to a member of the National society of nutritionists and the National Association of clinical nutrition Helena Znakharenko, in the summer season it is necessary to reduce the consumption of animal fats. In particular, refuse of animal fat in the same quantity it is advisable because its absorption gives a warming effect and stimulates perspiration, and both in the summer and so abundant.
“I recommend summer go for lighter types of meat – poultry, rabbit, and increase the number of fishing days and the proportion of the consumption of vegetable fats”, — said the nutritionist.
Less fast carbs. Also in the summer season, expert advises to reduce the consumption of refined sugar and white flour are the richest sources of fast carbs, which grows fat tissue. Lovers of sweet Elena Zakharenko recommended is “more healthy sweets” — fruit and berries.
More vegetables. According to nutritionist, it is best to eat vegetables grown in the area of residence. Thus, said the expert, fresh vegetables is better not to use the second half of the day (especially people who have problems with gastrointestinal tract). Them nutritionist recommends that you eat fresh vegetables in the morning, and in the second half – there are vegetables already thermally treated. This will reduce the risk of bloating and flatulence.
More greens. Herbs contain vitamins, mineral salts, essential oils and substances that slow the aging process. The greenery is saturated with salts of potassium and magnesium, which have positive influence on the functioning of the heart, skeletal muscles, gastrointestinal tract. The use of greenery helps to normalize the functioning of the gall bladder, promotes the excretion of excess fluid, improves the condition of people with tendency to formation of edema and hypertension.
Combine it with vegetables and fruits. The dietician reported that the proportion of fruit and vegetables in the diet should be two to one. Fruits and vegetables do not mix together, while green fruits are quite compatible. Those who find it difficult to imagine such a combination, the specialists advised to prepare smoothies so there was a lot of pulp with a high content of fiber.