The nutritionist called the foods that you can eat before bed
To eat to sleep doctors do not recommend, but what can you do if you got home late?
Dietician Lyudmila Babich told what foods help to satisfy hunger and not be too “heavy” for a person to sleep.
Dried fruits and nuts. According to nutritionist, the late dinner does not have to be full meal, it is only necessary to ensure that haunting feeling of hunger do not distract the body from preparing for sleep. To kill such a hunger can help a handful of dried fruit or nuts – no more than 50 grams. These products contain large amounts of vitamins and valuable microelements, their moderate drinking before sleep will not contribute to weight gain, can not be afraid.
Dairy products. Well calm the raging hunger low-fat yogurt, cottage cheese, natural yoghurt. These products supply the body with protein and probiotics that have beneficial effects on the gastrointestinal tract.
Porridge. Occasionally before going to sleep, you can afford to eat a small helping of fresh oatmeal, for example, buckwheat or oatmeal – strictly no milk, gave advice dietitian.
Also a list of useful bedtime products added to the hummus, cheese, apples.
“Hummus is great for prognoznogo snack, only have him need not with cakes or bread, and with vegetables. Another option is low-fat cheese with vegetables. Either baked apples, prepared without sugar or honey”, — said the expert.
Lyudmila Babich added that, ideally, need to have dinner three hours before bedtime useful and light, not burdening the stomach dishes. Late meal is permissible, but they should not become a habit.