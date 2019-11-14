The nutritionist called the main conditions quick weight loss
How easy it is to lose weight.
In the opinion, the expert from Britain, to obesity inclined every person on Earth. In order to keep yourself in shape, you need to obey three simple rules.
First, it is necessary to always monitor the caloric content of food, because proper nutrition is the key to a good figure. Secondly, you need to exercise regularly to burn excess calories.
The third principle is the continuous relaxation. A British scientist believes that this is an extremely important principle, or because of stress, the weight will again increase.