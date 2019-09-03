The nutritionist called the most useful fruits in early autumn
At the end of summer dietitian Elena Solomatina call those healthy fruits that will help to improve health in early autumn.
A nutritionist, in particular, advised to strengthen the immune system with pumpkin. According to experts, pumpkin is primarily useful in beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin a, with antioxidant properties.
“Thanks to the pumpkin, we will be less pain as it has a positive effect on the immune system”, — said Elena Solomatina.
Also added doctors, pumpkins are the perfect product for hypertensive patients. In pumpkin pulp and juice contains a lot of potassium, which removes excess fluid from the body and thereby reduces the pressure on the vascular wall, reduces blood pressure in humans.
In spring, the doctor recommended to add fat: butter or oil, cream, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream. So beta-carotene can be assimilated by the body.
Another representative of the useful fruits early autumn – plum. In the sink, especially dark color, contain anthocyanins – natural compounds that also act as antioxidants, protecting body cells from destruction by free radicals.
“The plum anthocyanins protect the cardiovascular system from age-related changes, and it contains cellulose and pectin well deduce salts of heavy metals, radionuclides”, — said the nutritionist.
Elena Solomatina drew attention to pears. In the fruit pears contain potassium, magnesium and pectin – consumption of these fruits promotes active excretion of excess cholesterol, cleaning blood vessels and intestines.
“Unlike apples pears give a feeling of satiety. Apples because of the content of organic acids irritate the stomach, leading to feeling of hunger,” he said.