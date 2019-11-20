The nutritionist called the most useful products for men’s health
The greatest value for the body is natural plant food and its amount in the diet should not be less than 70%.
Men’s health is very useful natural cereals, as they contain a huge range of valuable micronutrients. Especially notable is brown rice. Excellent source of fiber that gives strength and energy. Reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, prevents diabetes, strengthens the virility, and lowers cholesterol.
“The diet at least a couple times a week to attend nuts —pistachios, walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts (only “pure” and not from bags with lots of additives and flavors) – they saturate the body with vitamin E and healthy fats, increase the potency (and not over time, and in fact instantly).
Also important herbs, especially parsley and broccoli — contains trace elements and vitamins that strengthen the immune system and increase virility. The best effect is achieved in combination with vegetables, especially tomatoes, carrots, cabbage and celery,” — said the expert.
In the list of most beneficial foods also includes ginger and ginseng. The first has a powerful anti-inflammatory properties. This is especially useful for those who lead an active lifestyle and sports. And ginseng is is great prevention of impotence, widely used in Chinese medicine. Its efficacy has been proven in many studies.
“Sugar instead of the recommended honey — a true aphrodisiac, a natural source of energy, which also strengthens immunity and prevents many infections. All berries especially BlackBerry stands out is a source of vitamins and phytonutrients, which significantly reduces the risk of prostate cancer,” he added.
Also useful are all orange and red vegetables – these contain beta-carotene, lutein and vitamin C, that protects against prostate enlargement and positively affect the immune system.
TOP 5 most useful products for men’s health
Experts say that men are important to take care of cardiovascular and reproductive systems, as well on building muscle mass. This can help the correct diet.
1. Cherry
Natural cherry juice helps with muscle pain that occurs after intensive and long training. Cherry juice acts as anti-inflammatory drugs. This juice will have no adverse reactions.
2. Red meat
Beef enriched with proteins and laminae — an amino acid that helps build muscle mass. Also red meat contains iron, which has a positive effect on male sexual abilities.
3. Oysters
The oyster contains zinc which is needed to maintain heart, muscle and reproductive system. Also, the product can be replaced by beef, chicken or pumpkin seeds.
4. Avocado
In an avocado is healthy monounsaturated fatty acids. This product is struggling with high cholesterol, which leads to myocardial infarction, which just affects mostly men.
5. Fatty fish
Halibut, herring and salmon contain beneficial omega-3 fatty acids. They also struggle with harmful cholesterol.