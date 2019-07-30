The nutritionist called the seafood, useful for healing and weight loss

| July 30, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

The nutritionist advises to eat such seafood as scallops, snails, meat, octopus, crayfish. Their substances enhance health and useful for weight loss.

Диетолог назвала морепродукты, полезные для оздоровления и похудения

Scallop. According to nutritionist Elena Solomatina, the sea scallop is a strong antioxidant, i.e. a substance capable of neutralizing oxidative free radicals that damage the integrity of the cells in the body. The scallop meat contains vitamins b, B1, B2, B12, copper, cobalt and manganese, and high levels of thiamin — a substance needed for an active metabolism, which is so important for weight loss.

Marine snail. Its curative action is due to the large amount of magnesium – the use of this product helps to combat stress, said the nutritionist.

Octopus meat. Upon consumption, said Elena Solomatina, you can count on the improvement of metabolism, strengthening of the musculoskeletal system. This contributes to high concentration of microelements, iodine, fluoride, mineral salts, vitamins of group B.

Cancers. Their meat contains almost no fat, it is the richest source of protein is a reference model of dietary products, successfully used for weight loss, said the nutritionist.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.