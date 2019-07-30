The nutritionist called the seafood, useful for healing and weight loss
The nutritionist advises to eat such seafood as scallops, snails, meat, octopus, crayfish. Their substances enhance health and useful for weight loss.
Scallop. According to nutritionist Elena Solomatina, the sea scallop is a strong antioxidant, i.e. a substance capable of neutralizing oxidative free radicals that damage the integrity of the cells in the body. The scallop meat contains vitamins b, B1, B2, B12, copper, cobalt and manganese, and high levels of thiamin — a substance needed for an active metabolism, which is so important for weight loss.
Marine snail. Its curative action is due to the large amount of magnesium – the use of this product helps to combat stress, said the nutritionist.
Octopus meat. Upon consumption, said Elena Solomatina, you can count on the improvement of metabolism, strengthening of the musculoskeletal system. This contributes to high concentration of microelements, iodine, fluoride, mineral salts, vitamins of group B.
Cancers. Their meat contains almost no fat, it is the richest source of protein is a reference model of dietary products, successfully used for weight loss, said the nutritionist.