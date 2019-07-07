The nutritionist commented on a study about the benefits of milk with low fat
Nutritionist Lyudmila Denisenko commented on the study by scientists from Spain about the health benefits of human consumption of milk with low fat. National expert made a number of observations to the conclusions of the foreign colleagues.
On the eve of the portal “latest news” have informed readers about the results of Spanish research scientists, who said that eating moderate amounts of milk with low fat prevents the development of in the body of type II diabetes and certain types of cancer. However, Lyudmila Denisenko drew attention to the fact that in the modern world, this product can be divided into two categories: natural milk with additives and such. The benefit of the body gets it from the first.
“Milk fat is a rich energy source that the human body can easily assimilate. Also it has a lot of vitamins A, b, C, D, E, K, PP. However, milk produced by large farms, subsequently falsified in the factories and lose their useful properties”, – quoted the Russian expert in nutrition edition.
According to nutritionist, it is useful only to the milk received from cows fed on fresh grass, rich in vitamin D, but not from animals treated as food hay / silage / forage and in addition growth hormones.
If the adulteration of milk was to dilute it with water, now this product can locate and starch and chalk, and soap, and soda, and lime, and boron / salicylic acid, and gypsum, and washing powder, warned the specialist.