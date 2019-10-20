The nutritionist explained the consequences of a complete rejection of the meat
In the body of vegetarians is a series of changes.
Many people today are consciously refuse meat. The reasons for such serious step, all are different: some hope in this way to improve their health or lose weight, others just feel sorry for the animals.
Nutritionist Elena Tolokonnikova said, can any foods to replace meat, and what happens if the basis of the diet will be vegetables.
What can replace meat?
That giving up meat will help get rid of excess weight – just invented the vegetarian myth, says nutritionist. “Eliminating meat from the diet, a person would have to eat a lot more food to feel fuller, — says Tolokonnikova. – Do not forget that some fruits and vegetables – potatoes, carrots, peaches, plums – the high content of sugar and carbohydrates that can damage the figure. So, do not think that you will lose weight, stopped eating meat and starting to eat more plant foods and dairy products. On the contrary, you even run the risk of overweight”.
But to play sports without the inclusion in the diet of meat is not only ineffective, but harmful to health. Not getting the micronutrients that are found only in the meat of animals and birds, you will not be able to withstand heavy physical loads. “Those who go to the gym or to the fitness required protein food, — said the expert. – A protein that is found in eggs, soy, legumes, does not replace animal protein. You’ll just weaken with each passing day.”
From hair loss to muscle atrophy
According to nutritionist, the vegetarian menu will never be balanced and full, because there is always not enough meat. “The transition to a plant-based diet leads to deficiency of calcium, iron and b vitamins — says Tolokonnikova. – This leads to a General lack of energy, low immunity, low hemoglobin, anemia. Diagnoses can be listed for a long time.
If you stop eating meat, you will be sick more often and longer to be treated. You will be poorer concentration, lower quality of the brain. One of my patients realized that it is time to restore meat in the diet only after it began to fall into a swoon because of progressive anemia. Better late than never!”.
Anemia, which appears due to lack of vitamin B12 is only half the problem. Its background can develop even muscle atrophy. Also it is fraught with the deterioration of the nails, hair loss and altered perception of tastes and smells. The foods you always loved, may seem bitter and tasteless.
Without contained in meat calcium, a person will start to hurt your teeth and bones, and without zinc, many vitamins are derived from other products will simply cease to be. As a consequence, there comes a deterioration of health, the body ceases to receive the vital elements.
Of course, eating meat or not is a personal choice. Some go further and become a vegan and raw-foodists, but everyone needs to know about the negative consequences that may entail his choice. “Nature has so that man should eat meat, says nutritionist. – Let not every day, but meat products should be present in the diet.
The only way you will get all the useful vitamins and minerals to feel good and be healthy. No doctor will tell you about the benefits of vegetarianism. Keep this in mind and enjoy the delicious food.”