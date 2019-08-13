The nutritionist explained what are the consequences of lack of sleep
There is nobody not a secret that healthy sleep – a pledge of good health, harmonious work of all organs and systems, even beauty and harmony. Chronic lack of sleep is fraught with health problems, rapid aging and even obesity. On how to improve your sleep and told on the page in Instagram nutritionist Natalia Koshkina.
The expert says that a long quality sleep responsible for memory and concentration, mood and overall well-being, appetite regulation and weight loss, inflammatory processes, the ability to cope with stress, etc.
At the same time as the chronic lack of sleep leads to an increase in fat reserves, disruption in the work of the hormonal system, the emergence of chronic diseases, premature aging, etc.
The good news: return to normal sleep mode can reduce these risks. Where do you start?
Create your ritual
You can not directly from the “on” switch to “off”. The body needs time to prepare. Read, soak in the bath, listen to relaxing music – anything that will signal to the body that it is time to get ready for bed.
Observe mode
Go to bed and Wake up at the same time. Then your body will know when the right hormones that will soothe you, and when those that will help to Wake up. By the way, the body starts the production of melatonin – the hormone that ensures deep sleep and helps to regulate metabolic rate — when it is dark. Therefore, the lighting in the evening should be as muted.
Do not use electronics
The radiation from the screens activates the brain. If you have trouble falling asleep, it is better not to look at the gadgets at least 30 minutes before bedtime.
If I can’t sleep longer than 15 minutes
Get up and do something relaxing: read, brew yourself a Cup of tea. Back to bed again when you feel sleepy.
“If for a long time you are sleeping more 9-10 hours, it’s a red flag. It can be a signal of nutrient deficiency (e.g. lack of iron and B12 can cause fatigue), depression, infektsionnykh and other diseases. In this case, run to the doctor,” insisted the expert.