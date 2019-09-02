The nutritionist gave effective tips from overeating
One of the main difficulties that await losing weight is the probability of failure, when you cease to control themselves and can severely overeat, thereby sometimes reducing to nothing all their efforts. Nutritionist Katherine Kabashnaya, which previously shared a simple lifehacks to always slimming, revealed five working tricks that will help you to avoid breakdown.
According to the expert, these tips are simple but very effective.
⠀
1. “I’ll do it tomorrow!”
Classic! When you allow all, but agree to wait a couple of hours, the brain calms down and…a desire to break gradually recedes!⠀
⠀
2. “I am drunk…”⠀
When you realize that you don’t want to empty the fridge, and your relationship — quickly “sober” because nobody wants to be like blue IT, which is lying under the fence.
3. “Delhi two!”⠀
It happens that you can’t take anymore, then…divide the portion for 2! And eat your snacks slowly and thoughtfully!⠀
4. The question “Why I want to eat?”⠀
On the table is a cake, and suddenly you decided that today you can still eat. Ask yourself “Why?” but more than once. Ask this question to the moment when the answer will be nothing (for example: I Want cake — I want sweet, tired, want to rest). Thus you will find the real reason that pushes you to it! And will be able to meet, NOT FOOD.
⠀
5. Tell yourself that FOOD WILL ALWAYS be and you can eat at ANY TIME.
Failure often provokes the fear that the treat will end/you tomorrow is impossible. No, it is not so! The food is always today and tomorrow and next year. You can be everything if you decide straineth reasonable.