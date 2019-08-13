The nutritionist said the reasons for overeating
The problem with overeating starts with the diet. First, a person forbids himself to eat your favorite food, and then craving for these products increases, and there comes a “break”.
This was written by a famous nutritionist Elena Cullen on his page in Instagram. According to her, people trying to “collect will in a fist” and struggle with excess weight, cease to visit your favorite coffee shop to avoid temptation.
“It all starts with diet! People prohibit yourself to have favorite foods, agrees to throw out all the sweets… But sooner or later there comes a time when craving for forbidden foods begins to intensify, and his head is covered with thoughts about food, interrupting all reasonable arguments,” said she.
According to Cullen, from now on, no known way of distraction is not working, and attempts to “bargain with yourself” unsuccessful.
“Food continues to “fall inside” as long as the stomach does not “scream” “Enough!” And then comes the guilt and remorse. And now, the man demands punishment for himself to atone for guilt and to feel better. Therefore, the restrictions will be even tougher…” added the nutritionist. According to her, this closes the circle.
In the next post on his page in the network kalen gave advice on how to deal with overeating.
She wrote that we need to seek help, because if such attacks happen more often than 2 times a week for six months, then we can talk about compulsive overeating.
“No-go-tell”. Using this method it is important to find the time when the craving starts, and then quickly and decisively to leave the house before my feet took to the refrigerator. Simply go outside and walk. At this time, it is important to find the opportunity to talk about what is happening, what are the feelings and emotions,” – said the nutritionist.
Also, according to her, it is important to find the root, because of overeating are psychological causes that are important to find.
“You can find a specialist in food behavior, preferably with psychological education, or participate in a program that focuses on teaching intuitive eating,” concluded Cullen.