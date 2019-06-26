The nutritionist spoke about the principle of supply of the Mediterranean diet

June 26, 2019 | Health

Nutritionist Margarita Koroleva commented on the words of TV presenter Elena Malysheva about the benefits of the Mediterranean diet. She was advised to adhere to the principles of the power inherent in it.

Диетолог рассказала о принципе питания средиземноморской диеты

The doctor advised to choose seasonal products from the region, so how exotic can cause disorders of the stomach. Evolution of the digestive system is slow while new types of food. So my favorite fast food of youth unusual for the older generation and can generate autoimmune disease.

Margaret, the Queen said that the Mediterranean diet is a balanced diet that includes vegetables and greens, lean fish and poultry, as well as a small amount of red wine. This diet will help maintain health and get rid of excess weight.

