The nutritionist spoke about the useful and harmful properties of pumpkin
The autumn vegetable – the pumpkin – has useful immune-boosting properties, but also capable and inadvertently do harm. In particular, it is not suitable for nutrition of people with diabetes, warned nutritionist Olesya Onofrei.
In an interview with “Evening Moscow” the nutritionist said that eating pumpkin boosts immunity and protects against the development of certain diseases. It is useful as a pumpkin is provided with a high level of beta-carotene, converted in the body into vitamin A, which acts as an antioxidant. This vitamin prevents the development of diseases of organs of vision, skin, and liver.
In addition, the pumpkin contains fiber. Soft fibers pumpkins swell in the stomach, creating a feeling of satiation and thus allowing better control of the amount of food, not to overeat and not gain weight. In addition, fiber pumpkin absorb and excrete toxins.
With regard to the harmful properties of pumpkin, they are. As explained by the nutritionist, hypersensitive and when used in large quantities (more than 200-300 grams per day), the pumpkin may cause indigestion, nausea and constipation.
Also do not forget that pumpkin is in baked or boiled form has a high glycemic index, that is, has the property to dramatically increase the level of blood sugar. Diabetes and prediabetes, overweight is a pumpkin nutritionist does not recommend it.