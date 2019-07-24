The nutritionist spoke about threat and the need for body fat
According to experts, it is impossible to completely eliminate from the diet foods with animal fats, but consumption of margarine must be abandoned.
Specialist, a nutritionist, Olga Dekker shared his thoughts on how to use the fat what kind of fat is dangerous to your health and which is needed.
Is not margarine. According to Olga Decker, the consumption of margarine leads to higher blood levels of so-called “bad” cholesterol, composed of low density lipoproteins (LDL). The nutritionist explained that the “bad” cholesterol contains in its molecules more fat than proteins: their ratio can achieve 80% to 20%.
The balance of “good” and “bad” cholesterol in the body depends on the protein content in the diet, said Decker. If their lack in the diet, the body can dramatically increase the number of “bad” cholesterol. Such increase is characteristic of people in the diet which are many products containing margarine.
To avoid TRANS fats. TRANS fats (TRANS-isomer fatty acids) are contained in the same margarine and in fast food meals, baked goods and other flour products ready-made production. A nutritionist warned that the love for such products tends to weaken the immune system, increases the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders, obesity and diabetes.
Early in the solid margarine is allowed up to 20% TRANS fats, today the rules are such that the amount of TRANS fats must not exceed 2%. However, the nutritionist recommends that you do not eat foods containing TRANS fats at all.
Butter and vegetable oil. Nutritionist Olga Dekker says that butter and other products with saturated fats should be present in the diet in a certain amount. In General, the proportion of fat in the daily menu should account for up to 30% of daily calories. Half must be animal fats, half of the plant.