The nutritionist suggested how to speed up metabolism
Metabolism can speed up or slow down depending on many factors – insufficient or excessive diet, by increasing or decreasing physical activity, the effects on the body of the climatic conditions, the presence of disease. What you need to do to speed up metabolism – told the nutritionist Elena Yudina.
Metabolism – what is it?
This is the rate at which the human body transforms food into energy and consumes this energy.
That affect metabolism:
– composite body composition (what is more in the body fat or muscle mass. The more muscle the higher the metabolism);
– gender (male or female: men’s metabolism is higher for 5-10% than women);
– age (with age the metabolism slows down);
– dietary thermogenesis (the energy the body spends on digestion of food);
– physical activity (the total number of calories that you spend during any activity).
To speed up your metabolism at any age. The main thing – to observe the following rules.
Drinking regime
Water helps speed up metabolism by 3%. Daily allowance of pure water 40 мл1 kg of actual body weight divided by 2. For example: a woman weighing 70 kg should drink 4070:2 = 1400 ml of water.
Fractional power
It’s necessary to eat 4-6 times a day, every 3 hours. Those people who regularly snack, a whole day to eat less. And in any case don’t let yourself to starve. Starvation slows the metabolism.
Add protein
Lean protein helps to boost metabolism, as when eating, the body spends two times more calories for its processing.
Eat foods that accelerate metabolism
Enter in the diet of foods that help to disperse the metabolism. Namely: citrus, ginger, cinnamon, red hot pepper, green tea and coffee (not more than 3 cups a day), whole grains, and broccoli.
Also enter in the diet of foods containing omega-3 fatty acids are: fatty fish (mackerel, herring, salmon), Flaxseed oil, rice oil, nuts.
Breakfast
The one who refuses Breakfast – never accelerate your metabolism and not lose weight. The Breakfast gives a boost to the metabolism.
Healthy sleep
To accelerate metabolism, you need to sleep at least 8 hours a day. Remember, if you do not sleep sufficient amount of time to accelerate the metabolism impossible.