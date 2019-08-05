The nutritionist told me what kind of yogurt is useful cores
Who is generally better not to drink kefir.
Despite the fact that yogurt has become almost the most favorite fermented milk product, it is not useful to everyone.
According to her, this product can carry only people who don’t have problems with the gastrointestinal tract (GIT). And even these people need to remember that a frequent consumption of this drink is not always beneficial.
“If the yogurt drink on a daily basis, it can lead to an overabundance in the body saturated fat,” said nutritionist.
She noted that in the product are milk fats, which are not always useful for people who have problems with heart and blood vessels. Such people, she said, you need to buy the yogurt with the least proportion of fat.
“Also, the yogurt is not recommended for people with problems of the gastrointestinal tract. Also its use should restrict itself to people with candidiasis,” — said ionov.
A nutritionist is not recommended to consume kefir and similar drinks to people who are lactose intolerant.
Nutritionists give advice on choice of yogurt: you need to buy the yogurt, the shelf life not exceeding 14 days.