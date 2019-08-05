The nutritionist told me what kind of yogurt is useful cores

| August 5, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

Who is generally better not to drink kefir.

Despite the fact that yogurt has become almost the most favorite fermented milk product, it is not useful to everyone.

Диетолог рассказал, какой вид кефира полезен сердечникам

According to her, this product can carry only people who don’t have problems with the gastrointestinal tract (GIT). And even these people need to remember that a frequent consumption of this drink is not always beneficial.

“If the yogurt drink on a daily basis, it can lead to an overabundance in the body saturated fat,” said nutritionist.

She noted that in the product are milk fats, which are not always useful for people who have problems with heart and blood vessels. Such people, she said, you need to buy the yogurt with the least proportion of fat.

“Also, the yogurt is not recommended for people with problems of the gastrointestinal tract. Also its use should restrict itself to people with candidiasis,” — said ionov.

A nutritionist is not recommended to consume kefir and similar drinks to people who are lactose intolerant.

Nutritionists give advice on choice of yogurt: you need to buy the yogurt, the shelf life not exceeding 14 days.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.